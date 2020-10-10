John Jonas

Memorial Mass is 1:30 p.m. Monday with rosary service starting at 1 p.m. at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Lincoln. Graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell.

He was born Aug. 18, 1937, in Atkinson to William and Josephine Jonas. He graduated from Burwell High School in 1955. After graduating, he was drafted into the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at Kearney State College before retiring in 1993 and moved to Lincoln in 2003. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council in Kearney.