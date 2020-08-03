KEARNEY — John J. Carlson, 84, of Minden died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Mount Carmel and Rehabilitation Center in Kearney.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Friday at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating.
Inurnment with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars will be held at the Minden Cemetery following the church services. Current recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is encouraged.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored John’s wish to be cremated.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
John Joseph Carlson was born on Sept. 14, 1935, in Iola, Kansas, to Paul W. and Vera D. (Bayer) Carlson. He grew up in Ruston, Louisiana, and Little Rock, Arkansas, until moving to the family farm near Minden his junior year. He then graduated from Minden High School with the class of 1953. John continued his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He then faithfully served his country with the U.S. Army in Germany as an ordnance specialist.
He married Marllys L. Ecklund on June 11, 1961, in Bertrand and to this union two children were born, Sue Ann and Richard. The family made their home near Minden where John found his true passion of farming.
John was a member of the Westminster United Presbyterian Church, where he served on the board of trustees. He was a member of the Minden American Legion. He served on the Kearney County Soil Conservation Board and the Nebraska Private Industry Council.
His hobbies included fishing, watching Husker sports, and spending time with his family and close friends.
Survivors include his wife, Marllys of Minden; daughter, Sue Ann and husband Paul Fromm of West Des Moines, Iowa; son, Richard Carlson of Urbandale, Iowa; grandchildren, Jake and wife Emilie Fromm of Des Moines, Iowa, and Anna Fromm of Waukee, Iowa; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Oscar and Verna (Coy) Ecklund, and brother- and sister-in-law, Cloyd and Elsie Ecklund.
Memorials in John’s honor are kindly suggested to the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden.
Visit www.craigfunerals.com to leave condolences online.