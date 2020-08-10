KEARNEY — John J. Carlson, 84, of Minden died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Mount Carmel – Keens Memorial Home in Kearney.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating.
Inurnment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars. Current recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is encouraged.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored John’s wish to be cremated.
Memorials in John’s honor are kindly suggested to the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden.
Visit www.craigfunerals.com to leave condolences online. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.