Joetta Craig

HOLDREGE — Joetta Louise Craig, 69, of Holdrege, formerly of Orleans, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home.

Private funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at New Wine Fellowship in Orleans with the Rev. Lana Dake officiating. A public graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Orleans Cemetery.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. The funeral service will be livestreamed at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.

Joetta was born March 5, 1951, at Republican Valley Hospital in Orleans to Henry and Lena Sina (Adams) Beck.

On Nov. 9, 1995, Joetta married Dannie Ray Craig in Alma.

Survivors include her husband, Dannie Craig of Phillipsburg, Kansas, and Holdrege; brothers, Ronnie Beck and Donnie Beck, both of Omaha; sisters, Helen Rhoades of Orleans and Phyllis Shurtz of Eufaula, Alabama; and two granddaughters.