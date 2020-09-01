GRAND ISLAND — Dr. Larry “Joe” Marshall, 77, of Grand Island passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Service and celebration of Dr. Joe’s life will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Burial will be at Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks will be required.
——
Joe was born Dec. 16, 1942, in Bassett the son of Wayne and Doris (Hester) Marshall. He graduated from Kearney High School, attended Kearney State, and went on to graduate from University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Marshall completed his residency at Kansas City Mercy Hospital.
On Jan. 26, 1963, Joe married Jan Martindale and they had four children. The couple moved to Jacksonville, Florida, when Joe enlisted in the Navy. He was honorably discharged as a lieutenant on May 19, 1972. After completing his residency, the couple then moved to Grand Island in 1974. As the first pediatrician at Grand Island Clinic, Dr. Marshall created the neonatal intensive care unit, the first of its kind in central Nebraska. If you were one of his patients, you knew the exact drawer the “Smarties” could be found in. Over the years, he tirelessly helped others, volunteering for physicals with Jaycee Football League, Salvation Army, leading grief classes, teaching Bible studies and serving on a variety of boards at Trinity Lutheran Church, etc. Joe helped because he loved people, and he gave of himself and his time freely.
Joe was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, joining in 1982, and his faith got him through many trials throughout his life.
On July 30, 2016, Joe married Sandy (Thompson). Joe’s children would like to express their appreciation for the love and care she extended to their father.
In the remaining free time he did have, he was an accomplished tennis player, loved to hunt, and spent many evenings playing games with his family. Though his time with us was shorter than we would have liked, we have been blessed with a lifetime of memories with him.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy; children, Traci (Billy) Fleischer of Cozad, John (Nadia) Marshall of Chula Vista, California, Joey Marshall of Ravenna, Timothy (Sunny) Marshall of Woodbury, Minnesota, and Gina (Cory) Lyons of St. Louis; grandchildren, Dennis (Sherry) Wilkinson, Brandi (Thomas) Fenn, Natasha (Josh) VanOss, Dereck (Alena) Rosas, Trevor Fleischer, Larry Marshall, Alex (Gaby) Marshall, Austin Marshall, Allison Marshall, Abbie Marshall, Hannah Marshall, Analyse Lyons and Porter Lyons; many great-grandchildren; brother, Dave (Clara) Marshall of Kearney; sister, Marie (Keith) Danburg of Kearney; and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Jan, in 2015.
Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or Trinity Lutheran School.
Visit www.giallfaiths.com to leave condolences online.
