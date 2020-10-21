JoDee Kimball

LINCOLN — JoDee K. (Davenport) Kimball, 57, of Lincoln died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold with Father Thomas Gudipalli officiating.

The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com. Burial will be at the Arnold Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday with rosary at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Agnes Catholic Church. Arnold Funeral Home and Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Face masks/covering will be required.

She was born Dec. 20, 1962, to James and Sherry (Hircock) Davenport in North Platte.

JoDee married Tom Kimball.

Survivors include her daughter, Bridget Anthony; former spouse, Tom Kimball; her siblings, Julie Bailar, Jeani Davenport, Joni Claymon, Dan Davenport, Jennifer Drey, Jimmy Davenport and Jacque Porter; and two grandsons.