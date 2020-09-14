CHICAGO — Joan M. Cox, 91, of Chicago, formerly of the Mason City, Neb., area, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Wesley Place in Chicago.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mason City Park with the Rev. Dennis Davenport officiating. Please bring your lawn chair and a mask.
Burial will be at Mason City Cemetery.
A visitation is until 7 p.m. today with family greeting from 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Survivors include her son Ron Cox of Chicago; one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter.
