Jimmy Barnes Sr.

KEARNEY — Jimmy Ray Barnes Sr., 79, of Orleans died Aug. 26, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 19, 2020, at the Standing Stone Bible Church in Gretna with the Rev. Kenneth Buttermore officiating.
Graveside memorial services will be held at a later date at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The services will be livestreamed via the Standing Stone Bible Church Facebook page.
There will be no visitation or viewing, the family has honored his wish for cremation.
Jim was born Aug.1, 1941, in Brighton, Colorado, to Loyd Franklin and Audrey Naomi (Flowers) Barnes.
Jim was united in marriage to Carol Jean Stiger, she preceded him in death. In 1983, he married Ruth Schroder Gustafson at the North Park Assembly of God Church in Holdrege.
Survivors include his wife Ruth Barnes of Orleans; his children, Jimmy Barnes Jr. of Gretna, Patti Meguire of Holdrege and Pamela Mantich of Lincoln; stepchildren, Jim Gustafson of Kearney, Kim Davenport of Holdrege and Sherri Bertrand of Osborne; sisters; Louis Dyer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Mary Jane Rosenoff of Parker, Colorado; 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
