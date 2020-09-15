GIBBON — Jim Smallcomb, 65, of Gibbon died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Faith United Church in Gibbon with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
James Nelson Smallcomb was born Sept. 17, 1954, in Kearney to Maurice and Peggy (Sheen) Smallcomb. Jim attended Gibbon High School, graduating with the class of 1972.
On Jan. 12, 1973, Jim married Carla Johnson at the Gibbon Baptist Church. Jim took over the family farm and farmed most of his life until his retirement. Most recently, he had been employed as a receiver for Tractor Supply Co. in Kearney.
Jim enjoyed raising cows and chickens, but most of all, he loved time spent with his grandchildren. He was a longtime member of the Gibbon Township Board, serving as treasurer for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Carla Smallcomb of Gibbon; children, Jennifer Winder of North Platte, Cory (Heather) Smallcomb, Jason (Crystal) Smallcomb, Matthew (Stephanie) Smallcomb and Timothy Smallcomb, all of Gibbon; grandchildren, Tristen Winder, Cameron Winder, Ashtyn Winder, Alec Smallcomb, Hunter Smallcomb, Ma-
Kenna Smallcomb, McKenna Benker, Korbyn Smallcomb, Christina (Jason) Busch, Justin (Jill) Smallcomb and Marcus Smallcomb; three sisters and a brother; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharon Gard; and brother, Mark Smallcomb.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
