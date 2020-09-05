Jim O'Neill

SARGENT — James “Jim” Dennis O’Neill, 85, of Sargent died Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home in Sargent.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Catholic Church in Sargent with Father Jim Hunt officiating.
Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery.
A time to greet the family will be 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13 with rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Catholic Church in Sargent.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was born March 9, 1935, in Anselmo to George and Josephine (Moroney) O’Neill.
On Dec. 30, 1961, he married Karen Johnson at the Catholic church in Sargent. She preceded him in death in 2018.
Survivors include his daughters, Tammy Mannlein of Sargent and Cindy Markham of Merna; brothers, Tom O’Neill of Phoenix and Gary O’Neill of Arvada, Colorado; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
