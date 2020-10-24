LINCOLN — James B. “Jim” Frazier, 94, of Cozad joined his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Jim’s final wish to donate his body to medical science was realized!
The family aspires to gather at a later date in Kearney for the celebration of “Poppy’s” life.
——
Jim was born June 1, 1926, in Omaha to James Bell and Hilma (Johnson) Frazier, the second eldest of five children. The family moved to Kearney in 1940. He graduated with the class of 1944 from Kearney High School, whereby he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a radioman on the flagship USS Detroit in the Asiatic Pacific.
Returning to Kearney after service, Jim married Cynthia “Ann” Moore, also of Kearney. After attending Kearney State Teachers College, the couple moved to Denver, so Jim could complete his education at the Academy of Horology in watchmaking. Jim and Ann moved to Cozad and began their 49-year business — Frazier’s Jewelry.
Survivors include his brother, Donald (Betsy) of San Diego; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Bob Junker of Arizona; daughter-in-law, Julie (Clinch) Frazier of Papillion; the grandchildren of “Poppy” include Brad Junker of Lincoln, Dave (Carrie) Junker of McCook, Katie (Shane) Junker-Edic of Arizona, Mathew (Meg) Frazier of Texas and Christina Frazier of Denver; and great-grandchildren, Ben, Ty, Brady, Addison, Madeline and Liam.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ann; beloved son, Brian; his parents; infant brother, Melvin; and sisters, Geraldine Stuart and Bette Rhoades.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
