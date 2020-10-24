LINCOLN — James B. “Jim” Frazier, 94, of Cozad joined his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Jim’s final wish to donate his body to medical science was realized!

The family aspires to gather at a later date in Kearney for the celebration of “Poppy’s” life.

——

Jim was born June 1, 1926, in Omaha to James Bell and Hilma (Johnson) Frazier, the second eldest of five children. The family moved to Kearney in 1940. He graduated with the class of 1944 from Kearney High School, whereby he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a radioman on the flagship USS Detroit in the Asiatic Pacific.

Returning to Kearney after service, Jim married Cynthia “Ann” Moore, also of Kearney. After attending Kearney State Teachers College, the couple moved to Denver, so Jim could complete his education at the Academy of Horology in watchmaking. Jim and Ann moved to Cozad and began their 49-year business — Frazier’s Jewelry.