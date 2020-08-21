LEXINGTON — James F. “Jim” Erpelding, 80, of Kearney died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Robert Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
——
Jim was born Dec. 12, 1939, to Frederick and Marguerite (Hultman) Erpelding in Kearney. He grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1958.
On Aug. 19, 1961, Jim married Loretta “Lori” Fish in Kearney. The couple made their home in Kearney and had three children, Steve, Patty and Deb. James enjoyed camping and fishing at Johnson Lake, as well as spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Erpelding of Kearney; son, Steve (Naydene) Erpelding of Kearney; daughters, Patty Erpelding (James Liddell), and Deb (Will) Bindel, all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Dena Erpelding, Nick Erpelding, Jevin Liddell, Jaci Henderson, Adam Bindel and Matt Bindel; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Izzy, Delilah and Vyelette; brother, LeRoy (Lois) Erpelding of Minden; sister-in-law, Carol Davis of Kearney; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Jim was preceded by his parents; and brothers, Garry Erpelding and Eugene Erpelding.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
