KEARNEY — Jessica G. Eidem, 41, of Kearney died Friday, June 26, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be at 10 a.m. July 25 at the Harmon Park Amphitheater. The family wants the services to celebrate Jessica’s life and requests that those attending dress casually and wear bright colors.
The family will receive friends 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday on the north lawn at First Lutheran Church.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Public Schools Foundation, First Lutheran Church or the American Red Cross.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.