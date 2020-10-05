Jenny Dickson

KEARNEY — Virginia “Jenny” Charlotte Dickson, 65, of Kearney died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Private family memorial services will be at a later date. There will be no visitation.

Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Jenny was born Nov. 10, 1954, in Franklin to Bernard L. and Patricia A. (Devall) Griffing.

On June 15, 1992, she married David “Dave” W. Dickson in Kearney.

Survivors include her husband, Dave Dickson of Kearney; father, Bernard Griffing of Kearney; and her sister, Brenda Foster of Big Sur, California.