Jean Atkins

CALLAWAY — Jean Marlene Atkins, 73, of Broken Bow died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Callaway Good Life Center.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Berean Bible Church in Broken Bow with the Revs. Tyce Jensen and Larry DeMoss officiating. Burial will follow at Broken Bow Cemetery.

A visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, which complies with the CDC and state of Nebraska health guidelines.

Survivors include her husband, Maurice of Broken Bow; three sons, James “J.B.” Atkins, of Broken Bow, Aaron Atkins of Columbia, Missouri, and Ryan Atkins of O’Fallon, Missouri; sister, Vickie Martin of Maitland, Missouri; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.