KEARNEY — Jay G. Lumbard, 79, of Kearney died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. The Rev. Scott Guthrie will officiate.
Military honors will be provided by the Kearney American Legion Post 52, Kearney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 and the Nebraska National Guard Military Honors Team.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Litchfield Cemetery.
Visitation with family present will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Jay was born July 28, 1940, to Gerald and Lillian (Carlson) Lumbard. He attended school in Grand Island and later graduated from Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1958. Jay enlisted in the Army and served his country from 1958 to 1961.
He married Judy Bacus on Nov, 4, 1967, in Litchfield at the Christian Church. He then attended and graduated from Milford Tech School in 1974. Jay worked as an equipment mechanic for the city of Kearney for 37 years until his retirement. He belonged to the following organizations: American Legion Post 52, Central Nebraska Auto Club and Riverdale Christian Church. He also enjoyed playing cards with friends and restoring antique cars.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Lumbard of Kearney; daughters, Jaylynn Long (Jason) of Omaha and Janet Bokowski (Jason) of Lincoln; four grandsons, Jayden and Jacoby Long and Jordan and Jarren Bokowski; brother, Garland Lumbard (Fran) of Fort Collins, Colorado; sister, Marlene Hagler of La Murrieta, California; sister-in-law, Dianne Mills (Doug) of Hastings; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother-in-law, Earl Hagler.
Memorial donations can be made to Milford Tech School or Riverdale Christian Church. Memorials and cards may be mailed to Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Kearney in care of Jay Lumbard Family, 2421 Ave. A, Kearney, NE 68847.
