NORFOLK — Jay D. Hemphill, 60, of Lexington died Monday, July 13, 2020, in Norfolk.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Following the visitation, Jay’s family is honoring his wishes to be cremated.
A celebration of Jay’s life is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. James Morton, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via Reynolds-Love Facebook page.
Inurnment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington.
Jay was born Aug. 15, 1959, in Holdrege to Doyle and Elaine (Hueftle) Hemphill.
He married Brenda Nelsen in July 1987. The marriage later ended in divorce.
Survivors include his three sisters, Janice Knecht of Omaha, Joyce Eaton of Buxton, Maine; and June of Omaha; three brothers, Jim of Omaha, Jerry of Cozad and Jon of Council Bluffs, Iowa; stepsisters, Sharon Forrester of Arnold and Doris Simmons of Bellevue; stepbrother, Dean Zimmerman of Mesquite, Texas.