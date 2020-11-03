Janet Chagnon

HASTINGS — Janet Louise Chagnon (Allard), 63, of Hastings died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

Celebration of life service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Axtell with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating.

Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

DeWitt Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Hastings is serving the family.

Visit www.dewittfuneral.com to leave condolences online.