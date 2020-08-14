GREELEY, Colo. — Janene “Jan” S. Miller, 77, of Loup City died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Loup City Community Building with Roger Miller officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at the Arcadia City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the Community Building. The family requests that if you can wear red, her favorite color, to honor her life, please do so. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed with face masks recommended.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Janene “Jan” Sharlene Murray Miller was born Feb. 16, 1946, in Loup City to Donald & Evelyn Hyatt Murray of Arcadia.
She married Kenneth H. Krahulik at the Presbyterian Church at Ord in the summer of 1965. They later divorced.
Jan married Terry “Don” Miller in 1988.
Survivors include her husband, Don Miller of Loup City; her sons, Ryan Krahulik of Lyman, Randy Krahulik of Overland Park, Kansas, and Roger Miller of Colorado Springs, Colorado; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Kent Murray of Omaha.