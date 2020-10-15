James Maxon

KEARNEY — James A. Maxon, 76, of Kearney died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at eFree Church in Kearney with the Rev. Brian Klein officiating. Masks will be required at the service.

Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell at a later date.

O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

——

James Allen Maxon was born Oct. 20, 1943, in Omaha to Oliver and Elsie (Schoenrock) Maxon. He was raised in Ong until his family moved to Eustis when Jim was a sophomore in high school.

Jim was a 1961 graduate of Eustis High School. He then attended Kearney State College for two years. Jim served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1969. Following his discharge, Jim returned to Kearney to finish his degree from KSC.

Jim married Beverly Wheeler on June 14, 1969, in Elwood.