James Maxon

KEARNEY — James A. Maxon, 76, of Kearney died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at eFree Church in Kearney with the Rev. Brian Klein officiating. Masks will be required at the service.
Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell at a later date.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
James Allen Maxon was born Oct. 20, 1943, in Omaha to Oliver and Elsie (Schoenrock) Maxon. He was raised in Ong until his family moved to Eustis when Jim was a sophomore in high school.
Jim was a 1961 graduate of Eustis High School. He then attended Kearney State College for two years. Jim served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1969. Following his discharge, Jim returned to Kearney to finish his degree from KSC.
Jim married Beverly Wheeler on June 14, 1969, in Elwood.
Jim was the owner and operator of Maxon Insurance until his retirement in 2015. He enjoyed fishing and collecting antique fishing lures. Jim was a member of the Kearney eFree Church, the National Fishing Lure Collectors Club and was one of the founders of the Fort Kearny Bass Club.
Survivors include his wife, Bev Maxon of Kearney; children, Shannon (Jeff) Allensworth of Denver, Ryan (Rachel) Maxon of Lincoln and Scott (Lyndsey) Maxon of Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Jonah, Lauren and Katelynn Allensworth, Maria and Jenna Maxon, and Cora and Eisley Maxon; brother, David (Winona) Maxon of Lincoln; sister, Mary (Jerry) Munsell of Kearney; sisters-in-law, Joan Maxon of Grand Island and Bev Maxon of Omaha; as well as several extended family and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Brooke Maxon; brothers, Donald and Thomas Maxon; and sister, Judith Melvin.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.