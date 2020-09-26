James Lane

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — James K. Lane, Ph.D., 71, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Fort Collins.

Goes Funeral Care in Fort Collins is in charge of arrangements.

——

Jim was born on July 27, 1949, in Kearney, Nebraska, the third of four children of Dr. L. Dean and Frances J. (Bliss) Lane. He attended public schools in Kearney, graduating from Kearney Public High School in 1967. He attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, for two years, concentrating in biomedical engineering and biology, and worked for 18 months in Ames, Iowa. He attended Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, from February 1971 through May 1973, where he concentrated in philosophy, humanities and literature. He received a bachelor’s degree from Macalester; graduated with Distinction in Philosophy; was selected to Phi Beta Kappa; and was a finalist for the 1973 Rhodes Scholarship competition.

He then worked for four years in a brain research laboratory at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, rising from laboratory technician to research associate. His research interests in Amherst were the structure and function of the mammalian cerebral cortex for vision.