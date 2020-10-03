James Dugan

GRAND ISLAND — James Ray Dugan, 46, of Greeley died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at CHI Health - St. Francis in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley with Father Antony Thekkekara presiding.

Interment will be at the O’Connor Cemetery in Greeley County.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. A rosary will follow at 6 p.m. at the church. CDC guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.

——

James was born Feb. 3, 1974, in Ord to Thomas and Lollie (Wibbels) Dugan. He received his education at Wolbach and Greeley Public Schools graduating from Greeley in 1992. He graduated from Milford Southeast College with a degree in diesel mechanics.

James married his high school sweetheart, Stacy Hurlburt on June 8, 1996, in Greeley. They were a couple for almost 30 years and had two children, Ryley and Allyson, who were the center of their world. The couple made their first home in Grand Island, then moved to Wolbach. When their children started school, the family moved to Greeley.