Jacqualine Strickland

PLANO, Texas — Jacqueline Frank Strickland, 94 of Sunnyvale died Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Medical City Hospital in Plano.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney (Nebraska) Cemetery with the Rev. Mother Stephanie Swinnea officiating.

Visitation one hour before the service will be at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Jacqueline Frank Strickland was born Feb. 8, 1926, in Kearney to Lloyd and Nina (Keil) Frank. She grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School. She married William Strickland, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 1945. She attended college at Oklahoma A&M, now Oklahoma State University, and received her bachelor’s degree and teacher’s certificate. She taught at St. Thomas Episcopal School in Houston, Texas for more than 20 years.

Jacqueline was an active member of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, Rockwall Chapter, where she served as past Regent; an active member of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century; an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and was also a member of Daughters of 1812 and National Society Descendants of Early Quakers. Jacqueline enjoyed genealogy, duplicate bridge, traveling and visiting her family and friends.