Jack Schriner

FRANKLIN — Jack Raymond Schriner, 64, of Franklin died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Crossgate Community Church in Franklin with the Rev. Kasey Loschen officiating.

Burial will follow at Riverton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today with family greeting 6-7 p.m. at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.

He was born June 11, 1956, to Guy and Virdeena Schriner.

Survivors include his partner, Kathy Carter; sons, Jon Schriner and Joseph Schriner; daughter, Jade Everett; his brothers, Henry Schriner and John Schriner; sister, Sandra Fegter; Kathy’s children, Carrie Carter Kolb and Katrina Carter Lengyel; and one grandson.