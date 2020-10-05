Jack Schriner

FRANKLIN — Jack Raymond Schriner, 64, of Franklin died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Crossgate Community Church in Franklin with the Rev. Kasey Loschen officiating.
Burial will follow at Riverton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today with family greeting 6-7 p.m. at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.
He was born June 11, 1956, to Guy and Virdeena Schriner.
Survivors include his partner, Kathy Carter; sons, Jon Schriner and Joseph Schriner; daughter, Jade Everett; his brothers, Henry Schriner and John Schriner; sister, Sandra Fegter; Kathy’s children, Carrie Carter Kolb and Katrina Carter Lengyel; and one grandson.
