J.R. Martin Jr.

J.R. Martin Jr.COZAD — Floyd “J.R.” E. Martin Jr., 63, of Kearney died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Cozad Community Hospital.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. The Rev. Dean Buse will officiate.

There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

