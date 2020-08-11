CALLAWAY — Irvin Lee Whipple, 93, of Callaway died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Callaway District Hospital,
A family service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Morning Star Methodist Church near Callaway with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating.
Burial will follow at 11 a.m. for the public at the Stop Table Cemetery.
Visitation will be 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, which will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska health guidelines.
The service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Irvin was born Dec. 13, 1926, on a farm south of Callaway to Melvin Lee and Nora M. (Huenefeld) Whipple.
He married Lillian Leonard on Nov. 13, 1944. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his five children, Melvin Whipple of Windsor, Colorado, Linda Dietz of Lincoln, Gloria Lehmkuhler of Callaway, Reita Lloyd of Callaway and Patricia Phifer of North Platte; sister, Joyce Brestel; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.