Iola Pedersen

CALLAWAY — Iola “Tony” Pedersen, 92, of Broken Bow died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Callaway District Hospital.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with the Rev. Doug Saner officiating. Burial will be at the Broken Bow Cemetery.

A visitation will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday with the family greeting friends 5:30-7 p.m. at the funeral home. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska health guidelines.

Iola C. (Tony) Pedersen was born Sept. 16, 1928, in Ashby to Lee and Ruth (Overman) VanHorn.

She married Pete Pedersen on Oct. 6, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2010.

Survivors include her son, Stephen Pedersen of Broken Bow; daughter, Bonnie Childers of Ansley; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.