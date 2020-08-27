DENVER — Ilene Gotobed, 95, of Denver, formerly of Kearney, Nebraska, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at home.
Memorial services are pending.
——
Ilene was born Dec. 22, 1924, in Polk, Nebraska, to Wilbur Arnold and Henerietta (Whitacre) Refshauge.
On Nov. 26, 1948, she married Kenneth Gotobed. He preceded Ilene in death Oct. 12, 2005.
She graduated from York (Nebraska) High School in 1942. She was Girls State reserve president and Jobs Daughters honored queen. In 1941 she represented York at Girls State in Lincoln and in 1942 was a counselor at Girls State.
In 1947, she graduated from then-Kearney State Teachers College (now University of Nebraska at Kearney), earning a BA degree. She was a home economics teacher in Wilcox and Kearney, Nebraska, Monterey, California, and Washington, D.C. In 1959, she became director of the school lunch program for the Kearney Public Schools, retiring in January 1989. She held offices in the county, district, state, and national school organizations, being the Nebraska national legislative representative for many years. She was active in community organizations and a 50-year member of First Methodist Church.
In 1994, she and Ken moved to Centennial. She was active in Bible study small group of the Cherry Hills Community Church, volunteered for the Littleton Public Schools school lunch administration office and was a member of PEO Chapter DW of Denver.
She enjoyed playing in several bridge clubs well into her 90s. She enjoyed people, traveling, reading and antiques, and was especially blessed with time with adult children and grandchildren.
At the age of 90, Ilene decided it was time to stop driving. Being the independent person she was, it didn’t stop her from getting out and about for groceries, bridge, church, etc. She was very active until she had a stroke at the age of 93. At that time she decided it was time to give up living at her home. She moved to Clermont Park in Denver to an independent living apartment. She kept up with many activities there, including movie night, bridge, various community celebrations and birthday parties, and church services.
Finally at the age of 95 she decided it was time to slow down. She moved to High Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, where daughter Nancy worked part time and could peek in on her.
Ilene decided it was time to go home to Jesus and also be reunited with the love of her life. She went to stay with family, where she was lovingly cared for and went home Friday afternoon, Aug 14, 2020.
Survivors include her sons, Kenneth Jr. (Tamra) of Grand Junction, Mark of Denver and Joe (Martha DePauli) of Tucson, Arizona; daughters, Nancy Gotobed of Denver and Kathryn Gotobed of Denver; sisters, Helen Hayes (Dr. Robert Hayes) of Walton and Judithann Hill (Robert Hill) of Boise, Idaho; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Connie Gotobed; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie Jacobs and Vernon Jacobs, Bonnie Crown and James Crown; and sister-in-law, Marjory Roebacker of Ogallala, Nebraska.
Memorials are suggested to the Kenneth Gotobed and Ilene Refshauge Scholarship Fund at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, P.O. Box 2678, Kearney, NE 68848, or Encompass Hospice, 1355 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 604, Denver, CO 80222.
Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Nancy Gotobed, 3420 S. Locust St. Apt C, Denver, CO 80222.
