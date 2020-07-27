KEARNEY — Esperanza “Hope” B. Millikan, 94, of Kearney died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home and Rehabilitation Center in Kearney.
Graveside services were today at Kearney Cemetery with the Rev. John Goodbrake officiating.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hope was born Nov. 12, 1925, in Tagbilaran, Bohol, Philippines to Manuel and Juana (Balatayo) Belderol.
On Nov. 22, 1977, Hope married Robert Millikan.
Hope is survived by her husband, Robert Millikan of Ravenna; two stepdaughters, Joan Morris of Lexington and Ann Payne of Ravenna; four stepgrandchildren; and numerous stepgreat- and stepgreat-great-grandchildren.