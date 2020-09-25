LINCOLN — Norman L. “Hoot” Tesar, 77, of Geneva died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lincoln.

A memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Monday at East Side Event Center in Geneva. The Rev. Stuart Davis will officiate.

Graveside services with military honors will be at Geneva Public Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Farmer & Son Funeral Homes at Geneva is in charge of arrangements.

——

Hoot was born Aug. 13, 1943, in Friend to Jerry and Leona (Krisl) Tesar.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Tesar of Geneva; brother, Jake Tesar of Geneva; sisters, Marlys (Jim) Voth of Kearney and Cindy (Steve) Carrigan of Geneva; and stepson, Tony (Karen) Lauenstein of Shickley.

Memorials are suggested to the Geneva VFW or Geneva Rescue Squad.

Online condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.