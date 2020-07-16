LINCOLN — Helen A. Schmidt, 91, Franklin died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Lincoln.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Franklin United Methodist Church.
Visitation for the public will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the church with the family present 6-8 p.m.
She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin. Due to the COVID-19 situation those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin is in charge of arrangements.
——
She was born near Macon on June 6, 1929, to Charles and Hannah Steinkruger.
Survivors include two daughters; three sons; 10 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Lester “Bud” Schmidt and son, Doug Schmidt.