KEARNEY — Helen E. Kinnaman, 96, of Kearney, formerly of Amherst, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney.
Burial will follow the Mass at Stanley Cemetery near Amherst.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a Christian wake service to follow at 7 p.m., both at St. James Catholic Church.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
She was born to Joseph and Mary Axmann north of Amherst on March 19, 1924. She had always lived in or near Amherst.
She and Carroll Dean Kinnaman of Holdrege were married in Little Rock, Arkansas, on June 19, 1943.
Carroll and Helen operated the Kinnaman Confectionery hangout for after school and ball games for youngsters for more than 10 years. She was school secretary for 10 years, until she became postmaster at Amherst in April 1979. She retired in October 1992.
She volunteered at the Good Samaritan Hospital gift shop, was a life member of the Miller American Legion Auxiliary and was a member of the Buffalo County Historical Society.
Survivors include her sons, Carroll Dean Kinnaman Jr. of Bloomington, Illinois, and Chuck (Julie) Kinnaman of Kearney; daughters, Carolyn (John) Schroll of Grand Island and Constance (Jerry) Ryan of Plano, Texas.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carroll in 1987; daughter-in-law, Karen Kinnaman; brothers, Willie, Walter, Joe and Carl; sister, Anna Supanchick; stepbrother, Raymond Axmann; stepsisters, Pauline Mays and Martha Richards; and a stepgrandson, Gregory Ryan.
Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Catholic Church of Amherst, the Amherst Fire Department or the Buffalo County Historical Society.
