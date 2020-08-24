BROKEN BOW — Helen Eberle, 91, of Broken Bow, formerly of Ansley, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Brookestone View Nursing Home in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Mark Joedeman officiating. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com. Burial will be at the Mason City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday with family greeting 4-5 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary, which will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska directed health measures.
Helen (Johnson) Eberle was born Feb. 24, 1929, to George Willis and Elsie Mae (Eglehoff) Johnson on a farm north of Loup City.
She married Raymond Eberle on Feb. 24, 1947, at Loup City. He preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 1996.
Survivors include her sons, Donald of Hastings and Duane of Mason City; daughter, Judy Rynearson of Mason City; brother, Doyle Johnson of Custer, South Dakota; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons.
