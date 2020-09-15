Hattie Dannull

HOLDREGE — Hattie Elizabeth Mae Dannull, 89, of Holdrege died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Jan Gluth King officiating.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. The service will be livestreamed on the Bethel Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.
A memorial has been established in Hattie’s honor and kindly suggested to Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege.
A memorial has been established in Hattie's honor and kindly suggested to Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege.
