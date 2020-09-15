Harold Obermiller

KEARNEY — Harold John Obermiller, 94, of Loup City died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Graveside funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with the Rev. Douglas DeNeui officiating. Military honors will be provided by Loup City American Legion Post No. 48.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City. The graveside service will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be followed and face mask or face coverings are recommended.
Harold John Obermiller was born Nov. 26, 1925, in Loup City to Otto and Alice Obermiller.
He married Bethene Rae Wever in Kearney. On July 24, 2002, she preceded him in death. On Jan. 5, 2008, Harold married Eleanor Schroer.
Survivors include his wife, Eleanor of Loup City; daughters, Janet Campbell of Ravenna and Carol Alfaro of Redding, California; sons, Gary Obermiller of Arapahoe and H. John Obermiller of Loup City; brother, Raymond Obermiller; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
