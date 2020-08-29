Harlee Lewis

KEARNEY — Harlee Darlene Lewis, infant daughter of Rob and Brittney Maloley-Lewis, was born at rest on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her parents, Rob and Brittney Maloley-Lewis of Kearney; sister, Hayleigh Lewis; brother, Owen Lewis; maternal grandmother, Vicky Maloley of Kearney; and paternal grandparents, Dennis and Michaela Lewis of Kearney.
