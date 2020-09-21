Harlan Garringer

LEXINGTON — Harlan G. Garringer, 77, of Lexington died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home.

Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Friday at Evergreen Cemetery, east of Lexington, with the Rev. Rex Adams officiating.

There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Harlan’s wish for cremation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

He was born Sept. 25, 1942, in Oconto to Walter and Effie (Elston) Garringer.

He married Sandra K. Childers on June 28, 1963, in Cedar Creek.

Survivors include sons, James of Lexington and William of Elm Creek; brothers, Jerry of Holdrege and Keith of Kearney; sisters, Thelma Sturgeon and Mary Garringer, both of Omaha; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.