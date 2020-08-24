 Skip to main content
HOLDREGE — Gustaf Algot “Gust” Sall, 102, of Holdrege died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Revs. Jan Gluth King and Daren Popple officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Gust was born Dec. 16, 1917, in Phelps County near Sacramento to Algot and Alma (Lundquist) Sall.

On Dec.16, 1943, Gust married Phyllis Artz of Huntley. She died in 2010.

Survivors include his daughter, Karen Bunnell of Oxford; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two adoptive grandchildren.

