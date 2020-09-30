Gregory Oliver

ALLEN, Texas — Gregory L. Oliver, 69, of Allen, Texas, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home.
A private celebration of life service and inurnment will be 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at the United Methodist Church in Shelton.
Due to health concerns regarding the pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. Masks are required.
——
Greg was born March 24, 1951, in Kearney and lived in Shelton until 1956 when his family moved to California. Greg grew up in Port Hueneme, California, and received his education at Hueneme High School, graduating with the class of 1969. Greg was baptized June 20, 1971, with his nephew Richard W. Edwards II at All Saints Episcopal Church in Oxnard, California. Greg also proudly became Ricky’s godparent that day.
In 1975, Greg moved back to Nebraska and began his career with Eaton Corporation in Kearney where he worked for 11 years.
On Nov. 26, 1977, Greg was united in marriage to Cheryl Martin of Kearney and to this union they were blessed with two children, Jason and Jenny.
Greg loved hunting, fishing and camping out on weekends. He was an avid sports fan, especially football. His favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. On any given day you would see him proudly either wearing his Dallas Cowboys ballcap or his Nebraska Cornhuskers ballcap.
Greg was also an exceptional handyman and always knew how to fix or repair just about anything. His sense of humor, contagious smile and extraordinary love for life will be missed by many. He never knew a stranger. He always would be the first person to offer his help if someone was in need. Greg blessed his good friends, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives who loved him dearly with cherished memories from all the good times and laughter they shared together.
In 1986, he moved with his family to Gilbert, Arizona, where he lived and worked until he retired in 2018. After retiring, he moved to Allen, Texas so he could be close to his daughter Jenny and her family. Greg loved spending time with his grandchildren and would attend as many of their school programs and sports activities as possible.
Survivors include his son, Jason Oliver of San Tan Valley, Arizona; his daughter, Jenny and son-in-law Nick Johnson; grandchildren, Payson, Rigdon, Taft, Merritt and Renner Johnson of Allen, Texas; sister, Becky and brother-in-law Byron Hock of Bertrand; sisters-in-law, Lana Oliver of Roseburg, Oregon, and Brenda Oliver of Kearney; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Merton and Blanche Inez Oliver; and brothers, David, Mert Jr. and Roger Oliver.
A memorial has been established in Greg’s honor for the Shelton Cemetery.
