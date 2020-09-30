Gregory Oliver

Greg was also an exceptional handyman and always knew how to fix or repair just about anything. His sense of humor, contagious smile and extraordinary love for life will be missed by many. He never knew a stranger. He always would be the first person to offer his help if someone was in need. Greg blessed his good friends, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives who loved him dearly with cherished memories from all the good times and laughter they shared together.

In 1986, he moved with his family to Gilbert, Arizona, where he lived and worked until he retired in 2018. After retiring, he moved to Allen, Texas so he could be close to his daughter Jenny and her family. Greg loved spending time with his grandchildren and would attend as many of their school programs and sports activities as possible.

Survivors include his son, Jason Oliver of San Tan Valley, Arizona; his daughter, Jenny and son-in-law Nick Johnson; grandchildren, Payson, Rigdon, Taft, Merritt and Renner Johnson of Allen, Texas; sister, Becky and brother-in-law Byron Hock of Bertrand; sisters-in-law, Lana Oliver of Roseburg, Oregon, and Brenda Oliver of Kearney; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Merton and Blanche Inez Oliver; and brothers, David, Mert Jr. and Roger Oliver.

A memorial has been established in Greg’s honor for the Shelton Cemetery.