Greg Beiriger

LEXINGTON — Gregory Lee Beiriger, 64, of North Platte died on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Lexington Regional Health Center.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Greg was born on Nov. 14, 1955, to Bernard and Jeanie (Laubon) Beiriger in Hastings.
On March 17, 2010 he married Keri Hoveling.
Survivors include his mother, Jean Beiriger of Hastings; his wife, Keri Beiriger of North Platte; his children, Jamie Gilfry of Orlando, Florida and Jackie Rose of Gilbert, Arizona; brothers and sisters, Terry Beiriger of Phoenix, Arizona, Sandy Kramer of Hastings, Ami Beiriger of Glendale, Arizona; and five grandchildren.