KEARNEY — Gloria P. Vasquez, 77, of Kearney, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home and Rehabilitation in Kearney.
A memorial mass is 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. The Rev. Joe Hannappel will celebrate and burial will be later.
A wake service is 6 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family, for later designation.
Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
