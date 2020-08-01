GRETNA — Gloria Ann (Tiejien) Mason, 80, of Gretna died peacefully with family surrounding her on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna.
Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna.
——
Gloria Ann Tietjen was born Nov. 11, 1939, to Theodore O. and Lily Schleifer Tietjen, the third of three children, on the family farm. She was raised in Thayer County and attended the Cracker Box one-room schoolhouse and then Chester High School, graduating in 1957. Her parents were strong German Lutherans and she was raised accordingly. She furthered her schooling at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln earning her teaching degree in 1961.
She met the love of her life at a dance in Bruning, Rick Mason, and they married on July 21, 1962, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Thayer County. To this union were born three children, Beth Ann, Angela June and Thomas Richard.
She began her teaching career in Omaha and taught at Western Hills Elementary for one year, then started at Gretna Public Schools in 1962. She taught third and fourth grade off and on for 30 years, taking a few years off to raise the kids after Tom was born. She was involved in coaching girls track and girls volleyball early in her career. She also began the annual track and field day, which was the highlight of many of the elementary students’ year. She loved teaching as it was her true calling.
She and Rick did almost everything together including many years of bowling, softball, volleyball, bridge, golf (including two holes-in-one) and loved attending their children’s and grandchildren’s events. They also enjoyed gambling at Ameristar regularly. Gloria even won a Mercedes-Benz in 2015. She always had the luck.
Unfortunately, that luck ran out in 2019 when she was diagnosed with ALS. We are so blessed to have had Gloria as our wife and mother. She was our rock and our role model.
Survivors include her husband, Rick, of 58 years; daughters, Beth (Dana) Ernst, Angie (Jeff) Templeton, and son Tom (Jenni) Mason; grandchildren, Michael and Megan Ernst, Zachary and Jessica Templeton, and Caden, Quinn, Josie and Halle Mason; brother, Ted (Louise) Tietjen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Lily Tietjen, and sister, Gladys Tietjen.
Memorials to Resurrection Lutheran Church or ALS Foundation of the Heartland.