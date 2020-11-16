LINCOLN — Gerry Leibee, 88, of Lincoln died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Lincoln.

Services will be held at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Sept. 20, 1932, in Missouri Valley, Iowa, the daughter of Gerald and Marie (Smith) Epperson.

Gerry graduated from Kearney High School with the class of 1949, where she was a founding member of the Dizzy Dozen.

Gerry married Roy Leibee on July 14, 1951, in Kearney. Gerry’s greatest joy was being married to Roy, being a homemaker and raising her family. She so adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She worked at Gloria’s Frame Shop in Omaha then at The Gallery in Kearney. Her hobbies included playing bridge, crocheting and quilting. She crocheted many blankets for family, friends and residents of the Mother Hull Home in Kearney where she volunteered. She was an amazing quilter and made and/or finished quilts for her family. Gerry and Roy had a cabin at Johnson Lake where they had wonderful times fishing, sailing and entertaining family, friends and business clients. She was a wonderful hostess and enjoyed every minute of it.