Geraldine Allen

KEARNEY — Geraldine M. Allen, 74, of Eddyville died Oct. 15, 2020, at Kearney.

Geraldine chose to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include her son Jerry Riley of Lexington, brother Clifford Whitley of Ralston; sisters, Virginia White of Blue Rapids, Kansas, and Julie Kuhn of Pennsylvania, three grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Govier Brothers Mortuary at Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.

