KEARNEY — Gerald Waller Sr., 76, of Kearney died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald J. Waller Sr. was born Sept. 3, 1944, in Valley County to James Lloyd and Merna (Goodrich) Waller. He received his education from North Loup Scotia High School, graduating with the class of 1962. Gerald then attended Kearney State College where he was part of the football program.
Gerald proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1971. During this time, he was stationed in France and later in England. It was there that he met Mollie A. Reid. The couple was united in marriage Oct. 28, 1967, in Oxford, England. When the family returned to the United States, Gerald went into a partnership with his high school friend, Steve Reeves. Gerald was a longtime employee of Brown Transfer and Yellow Freight, retiring in 2005.
Gerald was a member of the American Legion Post 52, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 and B.P.O.E. 0984. He was also a proud member of the Teamsters Union.
Gerald loved to hunt, fish and golf. He enjoyed woodworking and his conversations with friends at the American Legion Club. Most of all, Gerald loved his family and was a devoted grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Mollie Waller of Kearney; sons, Gerald Waller Jr. and wife Sharon of Kearney, and Corey Waller and wife Cami of Riverdale; daughter, Holly Carnes and husband Mark of Kearney; grandchildren, Zachary Waller and wife Brittany, Jacob Waller, Ella Waller, Ava Waller, Trystan Carnes, Londyn Carnes, Keeghan Hunt and Kaden Hunt; great-grandchild, Thia Waller; mother-in-law, Grace Reid of Oxford, England; brother-in-law, Keith Oliver of Oxford, England; nieces, Kerrie Oliver and Nikki Brayshaw, both of Oxford, England; and special friends of the family, Greg Sohrweid and Karri Boston.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Peg Marchant; father-in-law, Fred Reid; and sister-in-law, Lynn Oliver.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
