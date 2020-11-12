KEARNEY — Gerald Waller Sr., 76, of Kearney died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

——

Gerald J. Waller Sr. was born Sept. 3, 1944, in Valley County to James Lloyd and Merna (Goodrich) Waller. He received his education from North Loup Scotia High School, graduating with the class of 1962. Gerald then attended Kearney State College where he was part of the football program.

Gerald proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1971. During this time, he was stationed in France and later in England. It was there that he met Mollie A. Reid. The couple was united in marriage Oct. 28, 1967, in Oxford, England. When the family returned to the United States, Gerald went into a partnership with his high school friend, Steve Reeves. Gerald was a longtime employee of Brown Transfer and Yellow Freight, retiring in 2005.

Gerald was a member of the American Legion Post 52, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 and B.P.O.E. 0984. He was also a proud member of the Teamsters Union.