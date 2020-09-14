Genevieve Fraser

GRAND ISLAND — Genevieve M. Fraser, 97, of Grand Island, formerly of Litchfield, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.
Private services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Hazard with Father Richard Piontkowski officiating.
——
Mrs. Fraser was born Jan. 25, 1923, in (Dale Valley) Merna, to Delia (Kalin) and Edward Sweeney. Genevieve graduated from Merna High School in 1943.
She married Raymond Fraser on Aug. 25, 1951, in Milwaukee, where they lived until moving to Litchfield in 1982.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Sweeney of Grand Island; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Fraser; her parents; five brothers; and two sisters.
Genevieve loved her family, neighbors, flowers and her garden. She was especially fond of dogs. She was a good Christian lady and a friend to all who knew her. She was a member St. Gabriel’s Altar Society and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was fortunate enough to have Ed and Jan Kirkpatrick and Jim and Joyce Hall as her caretakers the last several years of her life.
Memorials may be sent to the Litchfield Fire and Rescue or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
