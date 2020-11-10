LINCOLN — Sylvia “Gayle” Taylor, 77, of Broken Bow died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln surrounded by her family.

The family will have a private service Saturday morning, followed by a celebration of life open house at Duane and Gayle’s home, located at 241 S. H in Broken Bow, 11:30-5:30 p.m.

She was born Sept. 2, 1943, in Atkinson to Frank W. and Kathrine E. Richards.

She married Duane Taylor on Nov. 4, 1962.

Survivors include her husband, Duane Taylor; sons, Stacy Taylor and Monte Taylor; daughters, Michelle Grint and Janelle Seagren; sister, Kay Meier; brother, Richard Dvorak; and 13 grandchildren.