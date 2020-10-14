Gary Peterson

HOLDREGE — Gary Lee Peterson, 80, of rural Orleans passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Holdrege Memorial Homes.

Private graveside services for Gary will be held at the Orleans Cemetery with the Rev. Albert Longe and Neal McInturf officiating. Additional celebration of life services will be held.

There will be no visitation or viewing. Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Gary was born Sept. 23, 1940, to Marvin and Hazel (Pearson) Peterson.

Gary married Susanne McInturf on Nov. 25, 1967, at the United Methodist Church in Oxford.

Survivors include his wife, Susanne Peterson of rural Orleans; sons, Kyle Peterson of Aurora, Kevin Peterson of rural Orleans and Kenton Peterson of rural Orleans; sisters, LaDonna Meeker of Omaha and Marlys Pedrett of Aurora, Colorado; brother, Rodney Peterson of Doniphan; and 12 grandchildren.