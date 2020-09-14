NORTH PLATTE — Gary Kim Hoyt, 76, of Mullen died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Great Plains Health Center in North Platte.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. MDT Wednesday at the Lariat Auditorium in Mullen with the Revs. Luke Storer and Bob Teters officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Whitman Cemetery.
Gary Kim Hoyt was born in Hyannis on Oct. 1, 1943, to Lawrence and Barbara (Bump) Hoyt.
On Jan. 14, 1961, he married Carolyn Messersmith in Whitman.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Hoyt; children, Phil Hoyt, Todd Hoyt, Mitzi Kramer, Katie Perez and Kyle Hoyt; sisters, Vicki Peden, Becky Younkin and Karen McGinn; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.