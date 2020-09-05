Gary Griffith

KEARNEY — Gary V. Griffith, 76, of Kearney died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honors Team in conjunction with the North Platte Honors Team. O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
——
Gary Vern Griffith was born May 13, 1944, in Idaho to Vernon and Katie (Lloyd) Griffith. He grew up in Callaway until he turned 17 and enlisted in the United States Navy. He served four years of service from Dec. 1, 1962, to Dec. 30, 1966, at which time he was honorably discharged. Gary then began his career as an over-the-road truck driver until he retired in 2005.
He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 290 in Elwood for many years. Gary was also a lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed attending family gatherings, fishing, boating, riding motorcycles and was an avid gun collector.
Survivors include his children, Chris (Sherry) Griffith of Miller, Cindy (Gary) Richard of Loomis; and six grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
